Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

