Oxen Hits Market Cap of $46.33 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $59,295.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.67 or 0.07323795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00373163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.00985121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00085715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.95 or 0.00414243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00266835 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,984,172 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.