PAC Global (PAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.00319299 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00684478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.