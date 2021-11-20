Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

