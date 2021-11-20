Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $585.00 at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average is $423.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.