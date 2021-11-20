Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.34. 3,831,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $287.12 and a fifty-two week high of $545.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

