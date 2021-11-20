Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -324.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

