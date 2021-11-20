Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 127,007 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

