Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $40,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.