Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $43.65 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $547.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,958,279 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

