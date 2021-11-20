Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 341,193 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,193 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in News were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NWSA opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

