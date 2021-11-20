Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:PKE remained flat at $$14.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 751,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

