Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

PK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 3,007,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 753,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

