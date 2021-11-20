Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.47

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.47 and last traded at C$41.34, with a volume of 10323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

