Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Price Up 4.5% Following Strong Earnings

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)’s share price rose 4.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

