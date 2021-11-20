Patron (PAT) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $5,313.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

