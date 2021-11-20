Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $1,034,292 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

