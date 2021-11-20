Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Thursday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1 year low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.27. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

