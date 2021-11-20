Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 779,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 361,125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,731,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.06 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

