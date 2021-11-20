Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

