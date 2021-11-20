Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

