Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

NYSE:AMT opened at $260.98 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

