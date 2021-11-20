Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $199.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.