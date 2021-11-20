PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

