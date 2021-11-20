PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

