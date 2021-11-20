Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 493,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

