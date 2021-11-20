Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PRDO stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

