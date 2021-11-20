Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 2,348 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 502,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,643. The company has a market cap of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

