Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 3,530,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

