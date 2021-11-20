PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

