PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.37% from the company’s previous close.

PTAL stock opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Thursday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £179.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

