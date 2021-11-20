PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.37% from the company’s previous close.
PTAL stock opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Thursday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £179.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About PetroTal
