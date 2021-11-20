Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

