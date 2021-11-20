Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

