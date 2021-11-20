PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Cap of $34.48 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and $328,598.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

