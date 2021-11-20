PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 14th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PHK remained flat at $$6.25 on Friday. 285,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,101. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
