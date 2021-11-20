PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 14th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PHK remained flat at $$6.25 on Friday. 285,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,101. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

