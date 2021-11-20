Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on December 10th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $139.79. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

