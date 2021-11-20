Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $365.23 million and $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00293502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00161690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100966 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,297,418 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

