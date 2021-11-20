Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,397.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

