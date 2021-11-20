PIXEL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,250.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $13,250.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,600.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.34 or 0.00997163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00266796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

