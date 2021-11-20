Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of PXLW opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $297.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 728,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

