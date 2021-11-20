Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,970.00 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Senior Officer Philip Goudreau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,923.82.

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.