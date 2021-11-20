Plasma Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $956,239.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $956,239.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

