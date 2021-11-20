Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $845.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus posted sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.19. 76,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,616. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.