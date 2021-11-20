Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,883 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLMIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

