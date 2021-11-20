Polkalokr Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,648.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $180,648.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.