PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPD. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. PolyPid has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.