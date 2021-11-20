PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.40 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

