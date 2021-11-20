Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.