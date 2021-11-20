Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 43,005 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $205.25 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

