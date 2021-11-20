Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aramark by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 315,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

ARMK opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

